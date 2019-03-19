Gov't to Probe S. Korean Vessel Mentioned in US Advisory

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean government will thoroughly investigate a South Korean ship that was mentioned in the U.S. government’s advisory against North Korea’s deceptive shipping practices.A Foreign Ministry official said on Friday that the government will seek to find out if the ship, named “Lunis” which had been closely observed by both South Korean and U.S. officials, violated UN Security Council resolutions.The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control believes the Lunis was among 18 vessels that engaged in ship-to-ship transfers with North Korean tankers. The treasury office included the list in its advisory against North Korea’s shipping methods released on Thursday.The official also said it will urge the South Korean companies mentioned in the advisory to heed the department’s guidance on how to mitigate the risk of involvement in these practices.