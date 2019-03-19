S. Korea Awaiting N. Korea's Response on Proposed Military Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has yet to respond to South Korea's proposal to hold military talks to accelerate the implementation of the Pyongyang agreement signed in September which is aimed at reducing cross-border tensions.According to an official from the Defense Ministry in Seoul on Friday, the North Korean side said it would give an answer after reporting to its leadership.Since the two sides completed a trial removal of front-line guard posts and disarmed the Joint Security Area last year, fulfillment of the agreement has been in a stalemate with less willingness from the North to cooperate, especially after the collapse of last month's Hanoi summit between Washington and Pyongyang.Pyongyang has also yet to respond to Seoul's recent notification that it has finalized its list of participants for their project to jointly excavate the remains of soldiers killed during the Korean War, which was previously set to begin in April.Earlier this month, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo reported to President Moon Jae-in that the military plans to hold talks with North Korea on concrete ways to follow up the agreement sometime in March.