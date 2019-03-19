Moon Highlights Robot Industry As Future Growth Engine

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has highlighted the field of robot technology as one of South Korea's leading industries that will create high value during the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.During a policy briefing on fostering the industry at a robot production facility in Daegu on Friday, Moon said efforts will be made to revive the traditional manufacturing sector by applying robot technology to smart factories.By bringing together artificial intelligence and 5G technology, Moon vowed to help the robot industry become the country's future growth engine.Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Sung Yun-mo said his ministry plans to supply seven-thousand-650 robots to innovate the manufacturing sector and will focus on fostering robots in four areas including elderly care, medicine, logistics and wearable technology.Friday's visit to Daegu was Moon's seventh as part of his nationwide economic tour that has so far this year taken him to Ulsan, Daejeon and Busan.