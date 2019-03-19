Nat'l Security Office Chief Meets Top Expert on Korea Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong met with Andrew Kim, the former head of the Korea Mission Center at the Central Intelligence Agency(CIA) in Seoul on Thursday.During the meeting, which also saw the participation of Shin Gi-wook, the director of the Walter H. Shorenstein Asia-Pacific Research Center, the officials are said to have discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula following the breakdown of the second U.S.-North Korea summit.Kim, who stepped down from his CIA post late last month, is considered to be a key figure with an extensive understanding of denuclearization negotiations. He is currently working as part of an unofficial advisory group for U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and reportedly sharing his views with U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun.Earlier on Wednesday, Kim said at a gathering in South Korea that the Hanoi summit fell through due to wide differences in opinion between Washington and Pyongyang on the concept of denuclearization.According to Kim, the North also wants the U.S. to get rid of its strategic assets in Guam and Hawaii.Kim noted there are also differences between Seoul and Washington regarding how to deal with Pyongyang.