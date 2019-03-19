Gov't to Look into Drawing Up Extra Budget to Address Fine Dust

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea' top economic policymaker says the government will look into drawing up a supplementary budget to reduce fine dust, as well as response measures for the current economic situation.After a visit to a vocational training site in Gyeonggi Province on Friday, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said while the government is reviewing various policies on fine dust, there haven't been discussions about the size of the extra budget.In regards to the state of the economy, Hong said there is a mixture of positive and negative signs, adding the government will keep a close eye on the situation and work to build up positive momentum.Earlier this month, President Moon Jae-in called on officials to draw up an extra budget, if necessary, to counter fine dust pollution, which can cause various health problems.The budget, if approved, could be used to increase the use of air purifiers and expand joint projects with China, which is regarded as a source of the fine dust problem in Korea.