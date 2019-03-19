Liaoning Danxing Suspected of Shipping N. Korean Benz Limousines Seen in Singapore

Photo : YONHAP News

One of the two shipping companies listed on the U.S. Treasury Department's latest blacklist is suspected to have been involved in North Korea's illicit procurement of Mercedes-Benz limousines.The Liaoning Danxing International Forwarding Co. Ltd. was singled out in an earlier report by the UN Panel of Experts(PoE), which monitors the implementation of UN Security Council sanctions on North Korea.The annual PoE report issued last week stated that the company was investigated by the panel on suspicions of shipping Mercedes-Benz limousines to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.The report also said that a number of the Mercedes-Benz limousine imports were seen in use by a North Korean delegation attending the Singapore summit in June 2018.The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Thursday imposed sanctions on Liaoning Danxing International Forwarding Co. Ltd. for helping North Korean officials in Europe purchase goods for Pyongyang. In addition, the U.S. also targeted Dalian Haibo International Freight Co. Ltd. for helping North Korea's Paeksol Trading Corp. bypass sanctions.