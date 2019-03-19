Small Businesses Hit by KT Fire to Receive Compensation Starting from May

Photo : YONHAP News

A consultative body has finalized plans on providing support funds for small businesses that were hit hard by a fire that occurred last November at a building belonging to the KT telephone company in Seoul’s Ahyeon District.The businesses had witnessed disruptions after the fire paralyzed phone and Internet services, cash machines and in-store payment systems.The consultative body, comprised of lawmakers as well as officials from KT and the Korea Federation of Micro Enterprise, announced on Friday businesses that suffered disruptions for one or two days will receive 400-thousand won in compensation, 800-thousand won for disruptions of three to four days and one million won for five to six days. One-point-two million won will be given out to firms that saw service glitches for more than a week.Businesses eligible to receive such funds are those whose annual sales stand at less than three billion won. Certain businesses whose sales stand at less than five billion won, will also be eligible.KT is planning to start providing compensation from mid-May.