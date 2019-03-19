Economy KOSPI Ends Friday Up 0.09%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose two-point-07 points, or point-09 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-186-point-95.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ remained steady, inching up just point-45 point, or point-06 percent, to close at 743-point-97.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-130-point-one won.