China Sets Antidumping Measures on Steel Imports from S. Korea, Japan, EU

Photo : YONHAP News

China has tentatively determined that South Korea, Japan, Indonesia and the European Union are dumping stainless steel products in the Chinese market.Speaking on Friday, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said that domestic industries were suffering due to the dumping of stainless steel ingots, hot-rolled steel sheets and hot-rolled steel coils imported from the four regions.The ministry said it will impose temporary antidumping measures on the steel products in question starting Saturday by collecting deposits from the importers ranging from 18-point-one to 103-point-one percent.