Moon Marks World Water Day at Event in Daegu

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has vowed to foster safeguards against water-related natural disasters, stressing that all people should have uninterrupted access to clean water.The president spoke at an event marking World Water Day on Friday held in Daegu city.Moon said that extreme weather events and natural disasters triggered by climate change will become more frequent and greater in scale. As a result, new measures beyond what past administrations had introduced are now necessary.He called for fundamental solutions to water issues and a sustainable water management system that is more considerate of the environment and the ecosystem.President Moon also urged a shift in perspectives, saying that water resources should no longer be viewed only in terms of protection and regulation. Rather, they should be understood in the context of new growth engines in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.