Military Leaders of S. Korea, China Discuss Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Military leaders of South Korea and China have discussed measures to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.Army Chief of Staff General Kim Yong-woo sat down with China’s Central Military Commission Vice Chairman Xu Qiliang in Beijing on Friday.According to China’s Xinhua News Agency, Kim said South Korea hopes to work with China to realize a mutual perception by the top leaders of the two countries through deeper practical bilateral cooperation in various areas.He also said he hoped the two countries’ armies will strengthen exchanges, communication, cooperation and ultimately contribute to the development of Seoul-Beijing ties.Xu said the two countries should take a broad view given the complex issues in the world and join hands to write a new history, looking forward.Specifically, he said the Chinese military hopes to maintain high-level exchanges with the South Korean military and strengthen bilateral cooperation and exchanges. He also said China hopes to address sensitive issues in a stable manner.According to the South Korean Army, Kim’s four-day visit to China that began on Wednesday, is aimed at discussing the resumption of Army meetings with China, which were suspended following Seoul’s decision to deploy a U.S. THAAD missile defense system in 2016.