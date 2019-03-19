Moon to Invite Foreign CEOs to Talk Deregulation, Economy

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will invite foreign CEOs doing businesses in South Korea to meet with him next Thursday and share their views on the local business environment and economy.The event will mark the first time the president meets leading foreign businesspeople in the country since he took office in 2017. Around 40 business leaders are expected to attend.The government’s initiatives to ease regulation and economic and labor policies are likely to be discussed during the meeting.The president earlier invited local business representatives to the top office, starting with the heads of small and mid-sized enterprises and start-ups in January.