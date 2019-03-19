Seoul's Nuke Envoy Stresses Resumption of N. Korea-US Talks as Top Priority

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s chief nuclear envoy says Seoul is putting priority on the resumption of talks between North Korea and the U.S.Lee Do-hoon, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, made the remark on Friday in a meeting with reporters upon his arrival at Incheon International Airport after visiting Russia and the European Union.He said he and his Russian counterpart agreed on the need for the North and the U.S. to swiftly resume talks and negotiations.Asked whether the maximum pressure policy against the North will stay in place, he said the current focus is not so much on pressure on the North but the resumption of talks with the regime.Regarding speculation that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may visit Russia soon, Lee only said Seoul and Moscow will continue their talks.He refuted criticism that Seoul is not keeping in step with Washington with regards to policies on the North, adding he can confidently say the two allies are coordinating well with each other.