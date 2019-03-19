Menu Content

Ex-Vice Minister Slapped with Urgent Travel Ban amid Sex Probe

Write: 2019-03-23 14:08:51Update: 2019-03-23 14:12:44

Photo : KBS News

Immigration officials say they prevented former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui from leaving the country Friday night and have imposed an urgent overseas travel ban on him.

Kim faces a possible new probe into allegations of sexual misconduct from 2013.

He was reportedly trying to catch a red-eye flight to Bangkok. 

Kim was cleared of allegations in 2013 and retired from public service.

However, Justice Minister Park Sang-ki told lawmakers an investigation may be reopened if the statute of limitations permits, depending on the results of a prosecution fact-finding committee's review of the case.

Kim did not respond to a summons by the prosecution last week.
