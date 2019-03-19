US Official: Sanctions Not Sign of Raising Pressure on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The Trump administration says the latest sanctions on North Korea should not be seen as a sign the U.S. is ramping up economic pressure on Pyongyang.The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday imposed sanctions on two Chinese shipping companies accused of helping the North evade sanctions.CNN cited a senior administration official as saying this action is part of the continuous push to ensure that entities and countries are "not taking their foot off the gas pedal."The official said the U.S. and all UN members should work continuously to maintain the integrity of the sanctions.CNN said that with these new sanctions, the Trump administration is reiterating that it will not cede to North Korea's demands but instead is reminding both shipping and financial companies that they are at risk of sanctions if they engage in illicit activity with Pyongyang.