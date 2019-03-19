Gasoline Price Rises for 5th Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea National Oil Corporation(KNOC) Web site Opinet says domestic gasoline and diesel prices continued to rise for the fifth week.The average price of regular gasoline sold at filling stations nationwide rose 16-point-two won per liter to one-thousand-375-point-five won in the third week of March.The price growth is also increasing compared to a gain of zero-point-two won in the third week of February.The price of diesel for automotive fuel also jumped 15-point-six won this week to one-thousand-275-point-two won per liter.KNOC forecasts higher prices at home due to increased global oil costs affected by smaller stockpiles of U.S. crude oil and oil products.