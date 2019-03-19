California Restarts Effort to Allow Recognition of Korean Driver's Licenses

Photo : YONHAP News

Efforts have resumed to pass a law under which the U.S. state of California would allow driver's licenses to be mutually recognized with several nations, including South Korea.Deputy Consul General Hwang In-sang at the LA Consulate General says with a newly inaugurated governor, chances of passing the measure have improved over last year.A public hearing on the bill is scheduled for Monday in Sacramento.South Korea has signed similar driver's license recognition agreements with 23 other U.S. states, and has been the most active advocate of a potential California deal.California is home to the largest Korean population in the United States.