Court to Deliberate Arrest Warrant Request for Ex-Environment Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

A court will hold a hearing on Monday to decide on whether to issue an arrest warrant for former Environment Minister Kim Eun-kyung on allegations that her ministry had pressured heads of public organizations picked by preceding governments to resign.The hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. at the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office.Prosecutors requested the warrant on Friday for her alleged abuse of authority and interference with others' exercise of their rights.Kim, who led the ministry from July 2017 to November 2018, is accused of pressuring 24 high-level officials of ministry-affiliated entities to leave office.