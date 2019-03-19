Prime Minister to Embark on Trip to Mongolia, China

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon is set to embark on a six-day trip to Mongolia and China.Lee will make an official visit to Ulaanbaatar from Monday to Wednesday, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh for bilateral talks and an official dinner.Ahead of the 30th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic ties next year, the leaders are expected to focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation as part of Seoul's New Northern Policy which seeks better ties with Mongolia, China and Russia.From Wednesday to Thursday, Lee will attend the 2019 Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan Province in southwestern China, where government, business and academic representatives from around the world will gather for an economic conference.During the forum, Lee will meet Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to discuss the issues of fine dust and normalizing exchanges and cooperation between the two sides after Beijing retaliated to the deployment of the THAAD anti-missile system in 2016.Before wrapping up his tour, Lee will visit Chongqing from Thursday to Saturday to visit a newly-restored building that housed Korea's provisional government in exile during Japanese colonial rule in the early 20th century.