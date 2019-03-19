Confirmation Hearings for Seven Minister Nominees Set to Begin

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will hold confirmation hearings for seven ministerial nominees this week, beginning with Choi Jeong-ho for the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.Choi is expected to face a harsh verification process due to his alleged speculative investments in real estate.Until recently, the land minister nominee had two homes in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province and the purchasing rights for an apartment under construction in Sejong City.However, before his nomination in mid-February, Choi handed over his home in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province to his daughter, while he continues to live there and pay the monthly rent. Choi currently owns one apartment and the purchasing rights of another property.The move appeared to be aimed at avoiding criticism for owning multiple properties.The Moon Jae-in administration has considered owners of multiple homes as real estate speculators and encouraged them to sell their properties.