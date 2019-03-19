UN Sanctions Committee Approves Humanitarian Aid to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Security Council sanctions committee on North Korea has waived sanctions for the shipment of humanitarian supplies to the communist country.According to the sanctions committee on Sunday, it approved a request for sanctions exemptions by the Mennonite Central Committee(MCC), a Christian relief organization based in the U.S. and Canada.The committee permitted the shipment of goods as of March 14th, while the sanction exemptions are for a period of six months.The exemptions will allow the MCC to send ten items to pediatric hospitals in the North's Gangwon, South Pyongan and North Hwanghae provinces, including drinking water filters, baby products and medical supplies.For the medical equipment, MCC officials plan to visit North Korea in May to deliver the supplies directly and monitor the support status.