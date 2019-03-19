S. Korean Liaison Officials Head to North as Usual

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean officials headed to the inter-Korean liaison office in the North Korean border city of Gaeseong for work on Monday despite Pyongyang's abrupt withdrawal of its staff.The Ministry of Unification said 39 officials, including deputy chief of the liaison office Kim Chang-su, left for work as usual.Kim told reporters before crossing the border that the North is cooperating with administrative procedures for the entry of South Korean officials. He said he believes the North is keeping embers alive to maintain the liaison office instead of closing it down completely.On Sunday, 25 South Korean officials worked at the office in emergency roles. Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung, who heads the South Korean side of the liaison office, held a meeting with ministry officials in Seoul on Saturday and Sunday to discuss related measures following the North's move.North Korean officials left the liaison office on Friday saying their withdrawal was a decision by "higher-ups."