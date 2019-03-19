Prosecution's Truth Panel Likely to Recommend New Probe Into Ex-Vice Justice Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors will provide an interim report regarding its investigation into the 2013 sex scandal involving former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui.A truth panel under the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, which was launched in February of last year to investigate controversial past cases, will give the report to a special panel of the Justice Ministry on Monday afternoon.The truth panel reportedly plans to recommend a probe into Kim's bribery allegations, which were not investigated during the two rounds of the probe in 2013 and 2014. The panel is said to have recently secured a significant clue regarding the allegations.After receiving the report, the ministry's panel may decide to reopen the case and request a formal investigation.