Trial for Former Supreme Court Chief to Begin Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The trial for former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae, who was indicted on over 40 charges in a massive judiciary power abuse scandal is set to begin.The Seoul Central District Court will hold the first pretrial hearing on Monday morning.Yang is not required to appear for the pretrial, in which the court confirms the stances of the prosecution and the defendant and discusses trial procedure.The former justice, who headed the top court from 2011 to 2017, is accused of using high-profile trials as bargaining chips in dealings with the Park Geun-hye administration in order to establish a separate court of appeals.Trial proceedings for other retired top court justices including Park Byong-dae and Ko Young-han will also begin on Monday.