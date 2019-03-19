KT Accused of Hiring Politicians, Bureaucrats as Lobbyists

Photo : YONHAP News

A lawmaker has claimed that South Korea's biggest telephone company KT paid politicians and other influential figures in apparent lobbying activities since Chairman Hwang Chang-gyu took office in January of 2014.Rep. Rhee Cheol-hee of the ruling Democratic Party said on Sunday that KT paid a total of around two billion won to the 14 members of a special advisory group.KT reportedly appointed six politicians, two retired police officers, three retired high-ranking government officials, two industry officials and a retired Army major general as management consultants for their company. The firm has paid "consultancy fees" to these people on a monthly basis.Most of the consultants were appointed around 2015 when KT was seeking government projects and Hwang was facing possible summons for a parliamentary inspection session.