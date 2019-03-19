15th Yeouido Spring Flower Festival to Begin Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

A major spring flower festival in the capital will begin next Friday.The district of Yeongdeungpo in central Seoul said on Monday that the 15th Yeouido Spring Flower Festival will run for a total of seven days until April eleventh.Along a one-point-seven kilometer section of the West Yeouido road behind the National Assembly there are one-thousand-886 cherry blossom trees that average about 60 years old, along with some 87-thousand spring flowers consisting of 13 different varieties, including azaleas and forsythias.The festival will open next Friday at 7 p.m. with a concert featuring popular singers Kim Tae-woo, Kang San-ae and the duo Bolbbalgan4.It will also feature performances of various genres and exhibitions of spring flower photos and paintings as well as a fair organized by small firms.From noon of next Thursday to midnight of April 12th, some parts of the West Yeouido road and roads in front of the Yoido Full Gospel Church will ban cars so citizens can enjoy the festival.