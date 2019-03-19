BOK to Maintain Accommodating Policy to Support Stable Growth

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's central bank chief said that monetary policy will be maintained accommodatingly as a way to support stable economic growth.Reporting to the parliamentary finance committee on Monday, Bank of Korea(BOK) Governor Lee Ju-yeol said the growth of the local economy has slowed down due to sluggish exports.While the slowing growth will likely stay within the level of potential growth rate amid rebounds in exports and facilities investment, uncertainty stems from external risks including the trade tensions between the U.S. and China and Brexit.The central bank chief also mentioned the need to keep an eye on the slowdown of household debt expansion and other signs of financial stability.Since raising the key interest rate by zero-point-25 percentage point last November, the BOK has kept it steady at one-point-75 percent.