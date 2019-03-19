Mueller Report Fails to Prove Collusion Between Trump and Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who investigated alleged collusion between U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign and the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election, has submitted his report which failed to find conclusive evidence of collusion between Trump and Moscow. Mueller also withheld a decision on whether the president committed obstruction of justice.Choi You Sun has this report.Report: Attorney General William Barr submitted a four-page letter to Congress on Sunday, summarizing the main conclusions from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.Mueller reported that he didn't find evidence the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election, despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals.Regarding Trump's possible obstruction of justice, Mueller did not draw a conclusion, and instead presented evidence on both sides of the question.Mueller's report, which neither concluded that the president committed a crime nor completely exonerated him, left it up to Barr and Deputy Attorney Rod Rosenstein to determine whether Trump's conduct constituted a crime.In his summary, Barr said he determined Mueller's report identified no actions constituting obstructive conduct or corrupt intent in relation to an ongoing investigation.Following news of the Mueller report, Trump tweeted, "No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total Exoneration. Keep America Great!"Before boarding Air Force One to return to the White House from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Sunday, Trump said the probe was an illegal take-down that failed.With no definitive conclusion regarding Trump's alleged collusion with Moscow and obstruction of justice, the president is expected to accelerate his plans to stay in office for a second term.Trump may also redirect focus towards resuming dialogue with Pyongyang following the breakdown of his talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi last month.The Mueller report, however, will likely continue to be the center of political discord as Democrats are demanding a full release of the report, stressing that Mueller did not fully exonerate Trump.Democratic Representative and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said he will soon call Barr to testify regarding discrepancies between Mueller's report and the Justice Department's letter.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.