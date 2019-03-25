N. Korean Staff Return to Gaeseong Liaison Office After Abrupt Pullout

Photo : YONHAP News

Some North Korean personnel at the inter-Korean liaison office in the North's border town of Gaeseong returned to work on Monday, three days after Pyongyang abruptly withdrew all of their staff last Friday.An official at the Unification Ministry in Seoul said the North Korean staff members came to work at around 8:10 a.m. saying they came for their shift and that the two sides held a morning meeting.The North Korean side has reportedly expressed that its intent to carry out projects at the liaison office in line with the inter-Korean declaration has not changed.Seoul is expected to confirm the reason behind Pyongyang's sudden pullout and return.