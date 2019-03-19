Committee Reviewing Reopening Sex-for-Favor Case Against Fmr. Vice Justice Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

A committee under the Justice Ministry that has been reviewing past controversial cases is reportedly looking into recommending the reopening of an alleged sex-for-favor case involving former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui.According to the Justice Ministry on Monday, the committee received an interim report from the prosecution's truth finding panel regarding their probe of the case.The prosecution panel is reported to have focused on reopening the investigation into allegations that Kim received bribes from a construction contractor, which were not included in the 2013 probe.Public officials found to have received more than 100 million won in bribes can be sentenced to life imprisonment or a ten-year-plus jail term with a 15-year statute of limitations.The ministry had issued a travel ban on Kim last week based on the potential bribery charge.The panel, for now, has excluded allegations of rape since they require more concrete evidence to back its recommendation for a new probe.