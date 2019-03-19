Police Confirming Every Allegation Linked to Collusion

Photo : YONHAP News

Police are in the process of confirming every allegation regarding alleged collusion between the police and a group of K-pop singers including former Big Bang member Seungri.National Police Agency Commissioner General Min Gap-ryong said on Monday that the number of those booked in the case could increase from the current five members of the police force including a senior superintendent officer identified by his surname Yoon.When asked about the possible involvement of a higher-ranked officer in the collusion, Min said while police are looking into the possibility, they have yet to find conclusive evidence.As for Yoon's wife receiving concert tickets from former rock band FT Island member Choi Jong-hoon, Min said the initial questioning of the superintendent level officer currently in Malaysia was done via email, and that talks are under way to summon her in the near future.