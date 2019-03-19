S. Korea, Uzbekistan to Hold 2nd Deputy PM Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Uzbekistan will hold a second meeting of their deputy prime ministers in Seoul this week to discuss economic cooperation between the two countries.According to Seoul’s Ministry of Economy and Finance, the high-level meeting slated for Thursday is the second of its kind following the inaugural meeting in Tashkent in February of last year.South Korea’s Deputy Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki, who doubles as the finance minister, will sit down with his Uzbek counterpart and Foreign Economic Relations, Investments and Trade Minister Elyor Ganiev.The South Korean delegates include officials from the finance and eleven other ministries while Uzbekistan will be represented by officials from 17 ministries.During the meeting, the two sides are expected to discuss cooperation in various areas, including development, trade and investment.