Photo : YONHAP News

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol has urged a more aggressive fiscal policy, saying that a supplementary budget of ten trillion won can help boost economic growth.Speaking in parliament on Monday, the central bank chief said a bigger fiscal role is necessary purely in terms of the macroeconomy.He said a ten-trillion won extra budget, which is about half a percent of Korea’s overall gross domestic product, will help shore up economic growth.