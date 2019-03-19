Moon Cites Urgent Need for New Investigative Agency

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called attention to the urgent need to set up a new investigative agency to deal with corruption and irregularities among high-ranking public officials.Chairing a meeting of his top aides on Monday, the president said the public is outraged over unlawful acts perpetrated by the privileged and allegations of cover-ups by figures in positions of power.Moon was apparently referencing sexual misconduct accusations against a former vice justice minister, the Burning Sun nightclub scandal and alleged police collusion as well as the 2009 suicide of actress Jang Ja-yeon.Last Monday, the president ordered a thorough investigation into the cases after being briefed on them by the justice and interior ministers.Four ruling and opposition parties, excluding the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, have also agreed to fast-track a bill on the establishment of an investigative body targeting crimes committed by senior public officials.However, the ruling Democratic Party and minor opposition Bareunmirae Party have yet to narrow their differences on the details.