Source: US Nuclear Envoy Visiting China

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese media and sources in Beijing say that U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun is currently visiting the Chinese capital.According to a Chinese source on Monday, the U.S. envoy has been staying at a Beijing hotel from the day before and is expected to discuss the North Korea nuclear issue with Chinese officials.Citing a diplomatic source, Japan's Kyodo news agency also said that Biegun is visiting Beijing since Sunday and that he will meet with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou to discuss the aftermath of the North Korea-U.S. summit that collapsed without an agreement.Biegun shared the outcome of the Hanoi summit with representatives of 17 countries, including South Korea, during a UN Security Council meeting held in New York earlier this month.He then visited London and discussed the North Korea issue with working-level officials of the UK, France and Germany.