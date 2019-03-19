'Swedish Embassy in Pyongyang Has Room Reserved for US Liaison Office'

Photo : YONHAP News

The Swedish Embassy in Pyongyang has reportedly kept a space for years to be used as the United States’ liaison office in North Korea in case their relations develop.Eric Talmadge, Pyongyang bureau chief for the Associated Press, disclosed the finding on Monday after he was allowed to look into the room.He said the space, reserved since a 1995 agreement under which Sweden served as “protective power” in the North, has been under the spotlight recently due to the heightened possibility of its use.The proposal for the U.S. to set up a liaison office in the North was floated ahead of the first North Korea-U.S. summit in Singapore last year.U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also positively spoke of this idea during their second meeting in Hanoi last month, although that summit ended without a deal.The room, as the AP bureau chief described it, had an issue of the Pyongyang Times from the era of former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il and former U.S. President Bill Clinton as well as newer editions carrying the photo of the incumbent leaders of the two countries, among other items.