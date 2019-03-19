S. Korean Military Positively Assesses N. Koreans' Return to Liaison Office

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has expressed hope for the smooth implementation of inter-Korean military agreements with the return of some North Korean officials to the joint liaison office following last Friday's sudden pullout.A Seoul official said on Monday that the South is waiting for Pyongyang’s response to its proposals for military talks and the planned joint excavation of Korean War remains along the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ).The South Korean military is expected to officially call on its North Korean counterpart to respond to requests for cooperation on practical implementation of the inter-Korean military agreements.Earlier in the day, some North Korean personnel at the inter-Korean liaison office in the North's border town of Gaeseong returned to work, three days after Pyongyang abruptly withdrew all of their staff.