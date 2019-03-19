N. Korea Criticizes Japan's Plan to Extend Sanctions

North Korea has criticized Japan for moving to extend its own sanctions on the regime.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency warned Tokyo in an editorial on Monday to look at itself properly before making what it called an "anti-peace move." It said Japan is going against the flow and will draw condemnation and rejection from the international community.The KCNA also claimed Japan is suffering from its “senseless hostile acts” toward the North, adding the country is being excluded from the global trend of seeking diplomacy vis-à-vis the North.Japanese sanctions focused on North Korean import and export bans and an entry ban on North Korean ships are set to expire on April 13th. However, Japanese media have reported that the country’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party recently approved the Japanese government’s plan to extend the sanctions’ mandate by two years.