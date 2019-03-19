Paju City to Launch Tree-Planting Project

Photo : YONHAP News

The city of Paju is launching a public campaign to plant trees as part of efforts to create a green Korean Peninsula.The Gyeonggi Provincial city near the North Korean border signed a memorandum of understanding(MOU) on Monday with the Seoul-based Climate Change Center and a local home shopping operator to jointly pursue the tree-planting project.According to the municipal government, the project aims to respond to urgent environmental challenges the peninsula faces, including substantial emissions of greenhouse gases in the South and fast deforestation in the North.A marathon and concert will be held in Paju on May 26th to fund the project and raise public awareness.