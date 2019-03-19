Court Rejects Arrest Warrant for Ex-Environment Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

A local court has rejected an arrest warrant for former Environment Minister Kim Eun-kyung regarding abuse of power.The Seoul Eastern District Court turned down prosecutors' arrest request for Kim early Tuesday, saying there is no flight risk or concerns of evidence destruction as she had already resigned from her post.Kim, who headed the Environment Ministry from 2017 to 2018, is accused of being involved in the creation of a blacklist of people appointed by previous administrations and forcing them to step down so their posts could be filled with people favorable to the Moon Jae-in administration.The court added it was difficult to determine whether Kim was involved in the actions intentionally or if she was even aware of their illegality.Earlier, Kim told prosecutors that the ministry checked whether the officials were planning to quit, but that there was no pressure on them to resign.