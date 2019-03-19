N. Korean Official: Trump Was Open to Snapback Deal at Hanoi Summit

Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump was willing to remove sanctions on North Korea at last month’s failed summit but was prevented from doing so by hostile advisers, according to remarks made by a high ranking North Korean diplomat.Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui spoke at a press conference in Pyongyang on March 15th regarding the collapsed summit.According to a copy of her remarks obtained by Yonhap News on Tuesday, Choe said Trump was "flexible" about reaching a deal if it contained a reference to the fact that sanctions removal would be reversible in the event that North Korea resumed nuclear activities.The vice foreign minister reportedly claimed that a "meaningful outcome" was not reached because U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton "created an obstacle in the constructive negotiation efforts of the two leaders with hostility and mistrust."