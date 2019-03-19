Pres. Moon to Hold Summit with King of Belgium on Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will hold summit talks with King Philippe of Belgium on Tuesday to discuss ways to enhance ties and cooperation between the two nations.The presidential office said earlier that during the summit, the two leaders will review the development of cooperation between the two countries since the establishment of their diplomatic ties in 1901.The leaders will also discuss specific ways to strengthen their relationship into mutually beneficial and future-oriented cooperation in the areas of information and communications technology, chemicals, logistics and the food industry.President Moon is expected to seek support from Belgium, a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, in efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.The Belgian king arrived in Seoul on Monday for a four-day state visit at the invitation of President Moon, becoming the first Belgian king to visit South Korea in 27 years.According to the presidential office, Philippe has visited Seoul four times as the crown prince of Belgium.