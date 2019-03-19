Club Owner Arrested for Alleged Tax Evasion

Photo : YONHAP News

The de facto owner of club Arena in southern Seoul has been arrested over suspected tax evasion.The Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for a man with the surname Kang around midnight on Monday, citing he posed a flight risk and could destroy evidence.Kang is accused of evading 16-point-two billion won in taxes from 2014 to 2017 by understating sales and inflating employee's wages in tax reports.Arena is the club where former Big Bang member Seungri allegedly arranged sex favors for a potential investor in December of 2015.Police are looking into possible tax evasion at 14 other businesses owned by Kang and potential collusion with tax authorities and public officials.