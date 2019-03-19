Panel Recommends New Probe into Sex Scandal of Ex-Vice Justice Minister

Photo : KBS News

A panel under the Justice Ministry requested a new probe into an alleged sex-for-favor case involving former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui.The decision was announced by the panel on Monday following discussions on newly raised suspicions regarding Kim after they received a related briefing from a fact-finding team at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office.The team reportedly called for a probe into Kim's bribery allegations, which were not investigated during the two rounds of the original probe in 2013 and 2014.The panel, for now, has excluded allegations of rape since they require more concrete evidence to back its recommendation for a new probe.The panel also recommended an investigation into allegations that Kwak Sang-do, former presidential secretary for civil affairs and now an opposition lawmaker, and another former presidential official under the Park Geun-hye government interfered in the initial police probe into Kim's scandal.The Justice Ministry said it will send the recommendations to the Supreme Prosecutors' Office to ensure a swift and proper investigation.