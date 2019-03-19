Nominee Vows Creative Ways for US-N. Korea Dialogue Resumption

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister nominee Kim Yeon-chul has vowed to seek creative ways to bring the U.S. and North Korea back to the negotiating table in order to reach a deal for the North's denuclearization.During his confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Kim said if he were to be confirmed as minister, he would do his utmost to resolve the nuclear issue and institutionalize the peace process.Kim stressed the need for the continuous development of inter-Korean ties to accelerate the resumption of U.S.-North Korea dialogue, vowing to fulfill the inter-Korean joint declaration.By enforcing North Korea policies, Kim pledged to seek national unity, increase consultation with the U.S. and reinforce cooperation with the international community.The nominee, who had criticized the deployment of the U.S. anti-missile system THAAD and Moon's visit to the military when the president was the opposition leader, apologized to anyone hurt by his past comments.