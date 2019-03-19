Pres. Moon Holds Summit with King of Belgium

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in sat down for talks with King Philippe of Belgium on Tuesday and discussed ways to boost their countries’ friendly ties and cooperation.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report:[Nat Sound: official welcoming ceremony (Mar. 26/presidential office)]During the summit held at the presidential office in Seoul, President Moon Jae-in and King Philippe of Belgium shared the view that their countries had continuously strengthened friendly relations and cooperation in various areas, including politics and education, since they established diplomatic ties in 1901.The two noted that their countries recently saw bilateral trade and investment surge sharply.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"I also believe that Belgium's national motto of L'union fait la force also speaks for the desire of the Korean people to achieve peaceful reunification.”"I hope our two countries will continue to open the door to the next 100 years of peace and prosperity together."[Sound bite: King Philippe of Belgium (English)]“We recognize your personal role, your personal involvement for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula, as well as globally. We share challenges and opportunities of today. Challenges we have in common, like the Fourth Industrial Revolution in a globalized world, climate change, the impact of digitalization on our societies and also our aging population."Bilateral trade grew from three-and-a-half billion dollars in 2016 to four-point-seven billion dollars in 2018. South Korea is currently Belgium’s 32nd largest trade partner while Belgium is South Korea’s 31st biggest trade partner.The two leaders also agreed to further boost cooperation in the field of chemicals, medicine and logistics while seeking cooperation in new areas, such as smart cities and small-sized companies.Moon expressed gratitude for Belgium’s interest toward Seoul’s policies regarding the Korean Peninsula and asked for Belgium’s continued support in Seoul’s efforts towards establishing peace in the region.The president expressed anticipation over Belgium’s constructive position as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the next two years, citing that Belgium had played a key role in establishing peace in Europe. Moon said Belgium's role allows it to provide significant suggestions for Seoul’s efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.In response, King Phillipe, who had visited South Korea four times when he was crown prince, reaffirmed his country’s support and cooperation towards Seoul's efforts.The last time Belgium's king visited South Korea was in October 1992 and King Phillipe is the first member of a European royal family to visit South Korea since Moon took office in 2017.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.