Court Rejects Arrest Warrant Request for Ex-Minister in Blacklist Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A Seoul court dismissed the prosecution's request to arrest a former environment minister accused of abusing her authority to replace senior officials at public organizations with figures close to the Moon Jae-in administration.Choi You Sun reports.Report: After being released from the Seoul Eastern District Detention Center at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, former Environment Minister Kim Eun-kyung said she will fully cooperate with the investigation.In its decision to reject the prosecution's arrest warrant request for Kim, the Seoul Eastern District Court said the former minister presents no flight risk or danger of destroying evidence as a retired official.The court also noted that the prosecution appeared to have obtained sufficient evidence.Prosecutors had sought an arrest warrant for Kim amid allegations that she influenced dozens of officials from ministry-affiliated organizations to resign in order to replace them with pro-government figures and ordered an audit of those who refused to step down.The court said there is a need to guarantee Kim's right to defend herself given that there is room for dispute over the charges made against her.It cited circumstances involving lax management and discipline at public organizations from the influence-peddling scandal during the previous Park Geun-hye administration and evidence of irregularities by some officials from audits as providing areas for dispute.The court also said Kim is believed to have lacked intent or the perception of illegality in negotiating and nominating candidates for senior posts which had been customary for a long time.The presidential office, which defended Kim's power as minister to decide who should and shouldn't be appointed as senior officials, said it respected the court's decision and vowed to enhance transparency of the appointment process.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party, which last December filed a complaint against Kim, expressed regret over the court's double standard for the allegations which are similar to charges officials from the previous administration are standing trial for.Prosecutors who had planned to focus their probe on alleged orders from the presidential office after securing Kim's arrest are expected to review summoning officials from the top office.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.