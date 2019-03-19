Russian Lawmakers Making Visits to Pyongyang Amid Speculation Over Kim's Russia Trip

Photo : KBS News

Russian lawmakers are making visits to North Korea, fueling speculation that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Russia may be imminent.A group of councilors from the Russian Federation Council, the upper house of the Federal Assembly of Russia, visited Pyongyang from March 16th to the 20th. Afterwards, one of the councilors said economic issues were at the top of their agenda.A group of deputies from the State Duma, the lower house of the assembly, are also expected to visit Pyongyang in mid-April.Meanwhile, the North Korean leader's de facto chief of staff Kim Chang-son boarded an Air Koryo flight from Vladivostok to Pyongyang on Monday, after visiting Moscow and Vladivostok.Kim Chang-son is speculated to have met with officials in Moscow to discuss the timing of Kim Jong-un's visit and details of his leader's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.North Korea appears to be stepping up its diplomacy with Russia since the breakdown of last month's summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump.