Nominee Grilled Over Alleged Preferential Treatment During Son's Hiring Process

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition party grilled fisheries minister nominee Moon Seong-hyeok over allegations that his son received preferential treatment while being hired by a local maritime services company.During Moon's confirmation hearing on Tuesday, the Liberty Korea Party(LKP) said the nominee's son was hired by Korean Register of Shipping even after submitting a cover letter shorter than the required amount and an expired English test result.The LKP also accused the nominee of visiting the company after his son completed his probationary period and questioned whether one of the interviewers during his son's job interview was his friend from college.Moon repeatedly denied being aware of the hiring process, while the ruling Democratic Party(DP) defended him by accusing the opposition of being excessive in making such allegations.The nominee, meanwhile, apologized for falsely registering his children's place of residence to get them into schools they wanted.