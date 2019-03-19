Figure Presumed to be Senior N. Korean Official Spotted in China

Photo : YONHAP News

As the top U.S. envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun is visiting China, a figure presumed to be a high-ranking North Korean official was also spotted in the country.The official arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport from Pyongyang aboard an Air Koryo flight on Tuesday morning and swiftly left the airport in a vehicle provided by the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China.Sources believe the figure could be Ri Su-yong, the deputy director of the North's ruling party's international affairs department.While attention is being drawn to whether contact between North Korea and the U.S. might take place, the North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Ri departed from Pyongyang on Tuesday to visit Laos.